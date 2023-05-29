After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s notice regarding the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 20 kg bag has significantly reduced by Rs 700 in the market.

In Peshawar, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour decreased from Rs 3,300 to Rs 2,600, but on the other hand, the stubbornness of the bakers continues.

Bakers automatically increased the price of bread. Bread worth Rs 20 is being sold at Rs 30 despite the reduction in flour prices.

The price of one twenty-two grams of bread has been fixed by the district administration at twenty rupees, but the bakers are selling bread at arbitrary rates.

The administration has decided to crack down on the bakers for violating the orders.