In the midst of the nation’s struggle with devastation floods, it was discovered on Saturday that Sindh’s Johi city faces a threat of flooding as unidentified men made a hole in the Johi Branch canal.

In an effort to stop the city from sinking, hundreds of neighbouring residents were spotted using their own resources to plug the gap.The Larkana-Sehwan bund was breached by the authorities to stop flooding from reaching Dadu City.

Another instance of flash flooding caused a breach in the Dal branch, allowing floodwaters to infiltrate a grid station in Bhan Saeedabad and strike the ring dykes of the city.There are many individuals assembled who are working to fortify the embankments.

It is important to note that Kotri Barrage is currently experiencing a significant flood even though the water level in Sindh’s two barrages is steadily dropping.At the Kotri Barrage, there are various places where floodwaters are overflowing.

As the Indus River’s water levels rose and the lake’s water started to flow backwards instead of into the river, the diversions created in Pakistan’s biggest lake, Manchar, did not work.While residents are still being displaced, the Indus Link seam drain close to Tilti has fractured as a result of the pressure of the lake water, posing a threat to the city of Bhan Saeedabad.