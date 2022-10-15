With immediate effect, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further reduced its fare to assist students and other travellers flying from Pakistan to China.On Saturday, official sources stated that the current ex-Pakistan ticket for students with taxes would be around Rs248,000 and the current ex-Pakistan fare for other travellers would be over RMB10,000.

The national flag carrier provided students who wanted to travel between Pakistan and China last month with a discount ranging from 10% to 15% and an additional 7% surcharge. PIA now runs two weekly flights on the routes from Islamabad to Chengdu and from Islamabad to Xian and Beijing.

The new discount is available to Pakistani travellers who want to study in China as well as other travellers who have trip plans to China.Following COVID-19 travel restrictions, a sizable number of Pakistani students studying at Chinese institutions were unable to return to China.

They have been given permission to return by Chinese officials, and they intend to return to China to enrol in offline lessons.The first group of Pakistani students arrived in Xian on June 20 on a chartered PIA aircraft from Islamabad. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s travel ban, these pupils were confined to their own nation.

Pakistani students who intend to return and begin their offline education would be substantially aided by the discount, according to Tehsin Ahmad, a student from Pakistan.He claimed that many students might now take advantage of the discounted flights offered and travel back to their respective campuses in China.

Abdul Karim, a Pakistani resident in Beijing, appreciated the reduction in costs provided by PIA for tourists between Pakistan and China and added that “citizens might now travel between the two nations more frequently.”