On Wednesday, a number of flights to and from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport had delays due to issues with domestic aircraft operations.

While a PIA aircraft to Quetta will now depart with a 30-minute delay, a flight to Lahore will now take off at 6:30 pm instead of 3 pm.

Instead of 3:30, the flight to Quetta will take off at 4.

An additional flight will now land in Karachi at 5:25 p.m. instead of 12:45 p.m.

A flight from Faisalabad will suffer a six-hour-long delay as it will now touch down at 12:30 am instead of 6:10 pm.

Due to additional delays, a second aircraft from Lahore to Karachi will now touch down at Jinnah International Airport around 11 p.m as opposed to 7:45 p.m.