Beginning on November 1, Pakistan’s newest airline, Fly Jinnah, will begin operating flights from the airports in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

According to sources, the airline will provide the best deals for flights between Karachi and Islamabad. It would cost Rs14,000 for a flight from Khi to Isb. This is by a minimum of Rs 5,000 less than other carriers.

For the Khi-Isb route, all other major airlines charge Rs19,000.