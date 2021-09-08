ISLAMABAD: In its safety audit report released on Wednesday, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) underlined the aviation accidents rose 16 per cent in the year 2019 compared to the previous year.

In the year 2019, the rate of accidents rose to 2.9 per million flights taking off globally, which is 12 more than what was in 2018: 2.6 accidents per million, the international aviation watchdog said in its safety report.

Pakistan also made it to the list of countries achieving the aviation safety targets with marking 75 per cent score in compliance to safety measures according to the 2020 ICAO report. According to the safety audit, Pakistan is among the 46 other countries to have scored 75 per cent of above in safety compliance as per international standards.

The report assessed the safety standards based on aviation rules, staff training, licensing aircraft operations, probing the accidents, and navigation services, among other things. Pertinent to note that earlier this year, ICAO expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for improving its licencing process

The ICAO’s satisfactory remarks came after a report presented by the CAA regarding the reforms and progress on the Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) of the international aviation institution. The CAA’s steps for reforming personal licencing grabbed an 83 per cent rating out of the highest 97.4 per cent from ICAO.

According to the CAA spokesperson, ICAO has concluded a Mandatory Information Request (MIR) regarding the licencing process in Pakistan after expressing satisfaction over the functionalities and operations of three sections.