Five women arrested for looting houses

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad police have arrested eight persons including five women allegedly involved in looting houses and also recovered 20 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said. IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city and trace those involved in theft case. Following their directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which included ASI Rana Tasneem and others. This team worked hard and arrested a gang of eight persons including five females looting houses in guise of house maids. Police recovered stolen valuables including 20 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession. They have been identified as Nadia Bibi, Abida Hyat, Salma Bibi, Shamim Bibi, Anwer Bibi, Waseem, Abdul Hameed and Yusuf. During the investigation, they confessed to loot various houses in area of Karachi Company, Ramana police stations and various districts of Punjab. The nabbed persons had also remained involved in various such dacoity cases in Faisalabadm Lahore and Sahiwal. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated the performance of police team who arrested these thieves and announced cash prizes as well as commendation certificates for members of police team. He has appealed the citizens to verify the bio data of domestic servants before employing them.