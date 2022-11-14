KARACHI: In two separate engagements on Tuesday in Karachi, the police apprehended five robbers.Details indicate that following a confrontation at Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13 D near Gilani Station, the police apprehended two robbers who were still suffering from their wounds.

The residents were being robbed by dacoits, however, when the police arrived at the scene in the Mominabad region. Three suspects were taken into custody after the police and the robbers traded gunfire, all of whom were hurt.

According to police officials, the accused’s possessions included guns and a stolen motorcycle. The people who have been detained have been connected to several robberies and other street crimes.