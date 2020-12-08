Manchester United face RB Leipzig in Germany tonight for a decisive meeting on matchday six of this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

The encounter will be our first-ever visit to Red Bull Arena and Ole’s Reds go there hoping to add to our history of impressive results in the country and to advance to the competition’s knock-out phase.

Ahead of the game, we’ve taken a look back at some our most memorable nights on German soil.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN 1-2 UNITED (2002/03)

Having confidently beaten Israel’s Maccabi Haifa at Old Trafford in our group-stage opener, Sir Alex’s Reds picked up all three points once again in matchday two, overcoming Leverkusen at the BayArena.

A trademark showing from Ruud van Nistelrooy avenged the Reds’ Champions League exit at the semi-final stage on the same pitch, in the season prior, as the Dutchman displayed his deadly instinct in front of goal to bag a first-half brace.

After the break, a young Dimitar Berbatov showed his quality for the hosts, finding the net with a well-executed finish, something he went on to do with regularity during his four years at United between 2008 and 2012.

WOLFSBURG 1-3 UNITED (2009/10)

With qualification to the knock-out phase of the 2009/10 competition already confirmed, an injury-hit United headed to Germany with the aim to clinch top spot in Group B ahead of opponents Wolfsburg and Russian side CSKA Moscow.

Only needing a point to secure pole position, the Reds drew first blood through Michael Owen a minute before the break. Edin Džeko, who would go on to sign for neighbours Manchester City the following season, levelled the game up after the interval, before Owen completed his only United hat-trick with two goals in the final 10 minutes.

SCHALKE 0-2 UNITED (2010/11)

In the following season, we returned to Germany and took a giant step towards the 2011 Champions League final with a dominant first-leg semi-final victory over Schalke.

Having been kept out in the first 45 by an inspired Manuel Neuer, United got a firm grip on the contest after the break, finding a way through twice in a period of less than three second-half minutes, via Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

The Reds were in fine form in the return leg at Old Trafford too, overcoming the Germans 4-1 on the night to book a place in the final for the third time in four years.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0-5 UNITED (2013/14)

October’s 5-0 win against Tuesday’s opponents was our biggest Champions League victory since a triumph by the same scoreline at Bayer Leverkusen in the group stage of the 2013/14 campaign.

It was our second goalfest of that season against Leverkusen, who David Moyes’s United had overcome 4-2 at Old Trafford earlier in the competition.

An Antonio Valencia strike and an Emir Spahic own-goal saw United take a two-goal lead into the break, before strikes from Johnny Evans, Chris Smalling and Nani in the second half saw United qualify for the knock-out stages in emphatic style. The victory still remains our most-recent win on German soil – let’s hope we can update that stat on Tuesday!