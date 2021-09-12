ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police has arrested five accused of two inter-provincial gangs of car-lifters and recovered 12 vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar directed the concerned to ensure renewed efforts against those involved in car/motorbike lifting.

Following his directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta Ur-Rehman assigned a special task to AVLC to curb car theft incidents and ensure arrest of car-lifters and their receivers. He constituted a special team headed by ASP AVLC Hina Naik Bakht, In-Charge AVLC Inspector liaqat, Sub-Inspectors Habib-Ullah, Muhammad Ashraf, ASI Abrar Shah, Shah and others.

This team succeeded to arrest five accused of two inter-provincial gangs of Car-lifters later identified as Muhammad Jahnagir, Muhammad Saleem, Ali Khan , Gul Khan, Irfan beside recovery of 12 vehicles worth millions of rupees.

The vehicles recovered from these gangsters have been stolen from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and their details are as follows:

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar have appreciated this overall performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.