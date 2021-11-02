ISLAMABAD: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested five members of snatchers gangs and a drug peddler held and recovered 14 mobile phones, motorbikes, weapons and vehicle used in crime and drug peddlers a police spokesman said. According to the details, senior officers have categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city. Following these directions, special polices teams by using sophisticated technology, apprehended snatchers gangs involved from various areas of twin city and recovered 14 mobile phone, motorbikes, weapons used in crime Tarnol, I-Area and Karachi company. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. The nabbed accused are former jail bird, identified as ShahZaib,( Gang-Leader),Aamir Khan, Hassan Qadeer( Gang Leader)Junaid Alias juni, Ghuoor Abbass, Cases have registered against Tarnol, I-Area and Karachi Company police stations, while police team also arrested drug peddler Sajan Messaih and recovered 1100 grams hashish, Police team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq, Jaffer Ali, Ghulam Abbas and police jawan took action under the supervision of DSP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi on the instructions of SSP Investigation Atta-ur-Rehman.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.