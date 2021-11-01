NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: At least five people were injured in collision between two groups here on Monday, police said.

According to details, members of two groups of Kalhoro community over marriage dispute traded fire in Kandiaro Mohabbat Dero Jatoi.

Five people including Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Javed, Elahi Baksh and Nadeem Kalhoro were injured in exchange of fire.

The injured were shifted to Kandiaro Hospital for treatment and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.