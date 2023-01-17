LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,576,086 in Pakistan, there have been no deaths from new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, there were 30,640 fatalities nationwide.

At least five persons nationwide tested positive for Covid in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Five people tested positive out of the 1,865 tests that Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. A 0.27 percent Covid positive ratio was noted.