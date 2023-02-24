Marvia Malik, the first transgender news anchor in Pakistan, managed to escape a shooting outside her Cantt neighbourhood home on Thursday night.

Malik said in her statement to the police that she was being fired upon by two men while she was leaving a pharmacy.

She claimed that as a result of speaking out for the transgender community, she had been receiving threatening phone calls and text messages from unknown callers.

Malik claimed that she relocated to Islamabad and Multan after leaving Lahore out of fear for her life. She had recently travelled back to Lahore for surgery. She claimed the assassination attempt was “much influenced” by her campaigning.