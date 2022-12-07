The first government school for transgender pupils in Lahore will soon open thanks to the efforts of the Punjab School Education Department (SED).The initial version of the school’s strategy was created in March of this year.

It was intended to transform the Government Girls High School in Barkat Market into a transgender-only institution.

210 transgender kids were slated to enrol when it first opened at the beginning of October. The fact that the school will have multiple classes was also stated.

Due to a lack of money as well as the alleged inefficiency of the District Education Authority, the project was delayed while the preparations to convert the public school were not completed.

In Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan, three transgender schools are already in operation. Students attend these schools from 2 to 5 p.m. to receive their education. It was a unique effort, nevertheless, to open a transgender-only school in the provincial capital.

At Government Girls High School in Barkat Market, Garden Town, the SED has announced that it would officially open the school on Wednesday (today).