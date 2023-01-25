One of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2023, Pathaan, has finally arrived in theatres and has the audience in hysterics on opening day.

Fans endured a long wait for Yash Raj’s spy flick. Expectations were high as it was revealed that Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan would be playing the main leads, and with the release of the trailer and the songs, the excitement increased further.

Some Pathaan fans have come forward to share their candid evaluations of the movie since the first showing has already concluded.

@lam atul posted about it on Twitter: “OUTSTANDING #Pathaan! King is returned, based on All-inclusive and a smash, #Srk #Pathaan offers everything. Srk’s pivotal performance…superb directing by Sid Anand… Avoid missing! #Pathaanreview.”

“#Pathaan,” Subash wrote. Well-written action thriller, tight script, amusing cameos, suspenseful plot, spy world distinctly connected (mainly Tiger). #pathaanreview is a blockbuster.”

An additional supporter commented: “First Pathaan Review: CINEMATIC JOY Visual Delight. most current work by SRK. John and Deepika were excellent. Amazing cameos. Incredible climax. On the rise is Spy Universe.”

Pathaan is a HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with a compelling premise, and Sid Anand delivers superb storytelling as usual. According to Bollywood Buddy, “#ShahRukhKhan’s performance is great, #JohnAbraham and #DeepikaPadukone are also fine, but there are just too many surprises and twists.”

The first few reviews indicate that the movie performed a good job of impressing viewers and living up to their expectations.

A RAW agent is portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan in the spy thriller Pathaan. The film’s villain is portrayed by John Abraham. Additionally, Dimple Kapadia plays a significant part in the film.