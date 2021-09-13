KABUL: The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at Kabul airport on Monday after the end of the foreign troop withdrawal; however, it was not clear if it was classified as a regular commercial flight or a special commercial charter.

The PIA spokesperson confirmed that a commercial flight from Islamabad landed at Kabul airport. Flight # PK-6249 departed from Islamabad and landed at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport at 10:15am.

The flight of the state airline would later carry people from Kabul to Islamabad holding valid travel documents.

Afghan Civil Aviation and local PIA personnel made special arrangements to restore services at the airport with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and other diplomatic staff playing a vital role in the effort.

PIA Chief Operating Officer Air Commodore Jawad Zafar was present on the plane as a representative of the airline’s Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

Earlier, the national flag carrier had taken international journalists to Kabul and brought back a team of the World Bank and international news agencies

Air Marshal Malik had said that this operation was very important for PIA and the whole world as everyone was looking at us to restore contacts. Hopefully, we will be able to fully restore the operation soon, he added.