Pakistan’s leading e-commerce company, Image, become the very first local company to be listed on Amazon after the country was added to the sellers-list last year. Pakistan began registering the country’s sellers on Amazon in June 2020, sending a list of 38 exporters.

The textile company has also been awarded the ‘Prime Minister’s Excellence Award’ at the National e-Commerce Convention. It was also awarded for its outstanding performance in the e-commerce sector and for being the first to set up its business on Amazon.

“We are pleased to announce that our company has taken lead to become Pakistan’s first approved seller on Amazon,” said Image Pakistan in a statement. Manufacturers of great quality fabric in the industry since 1993, Image is considered one of the best embroidery companies in Pakistan.

Uzma Ahmad, Co-director of Image said on the occasion: “As one of Pakistan’s leading e-commerce companies we have changed the dynamics of fashion retail through e-commerce.” The two sisters and co-directors of Image, Uzma, and Marium, are always working to “provide customers with hassle-free order placement, delivery, seamless return/exchange at affordable prices in no time.”

With this new opportunity, the brand has opened its doors to nearly 310 million active Amazon users, inclusive of 90 million Amazon Prime members. According to estimates, Prime members spend an average of $1600 per year on the site while regular active users spend $700 per year. Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce is continuously engaged with Pakistan’s foreign trade missions to promote trade and explore new markets for exporters.