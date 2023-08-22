In the first one-day match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the national team defeated Afghanistan by 142 runs.

In the match played in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first.

Chasing a target of 202 runs, the entire Afghanistan team was bowled out for 59 runs in the 20th over.

Pakistan’s innings:

Earlier, Pakistan started the innings when opener Fakhar Zaman returned to the pavilion after scoring two runs in four balls, Fazlul Haq Farooqui took the wicket of Fakhar Zaman, then captain Babar Azam was caught by Mujeebur Rahman without scoring any runs.

Rizwan scored 21 runs, Agha Salman scored 7 runs, Usama Mir scored 2 runs and Shaheen Afridi also scored 2 runs.