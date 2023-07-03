First look from Oh My God 2 featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has finally been released.

Akshay published two images on Instagram where he gave followers a preview of his character, Lord Shiva. The actor from Khiladi is depicted on the billboard as having long hair, ash on his forehead, and a blue neck paint job.

The actor also included a poster and indicated in the caption that a teaser would soon be released along with the poster.

“OMG 2 opens in theatres on August 11; Bas Kuch Hi Dino Mein is coming soon.” Teaser is forthcoming.

The Sacred Games actor’s character poster was also posted by the Hera Pheri actress.

In the poster, Pankaj is depicted as an innocent man holding his hands in the air while standing in the middle of a crowd.

“Milte hain sachchai ki raah par,” Akshay wrote in the description.

OMG 2 is the follow-up to the original OMG movie from 2012. Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar were its original stars.

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the key roles. It was written and directed by Amit Rai.