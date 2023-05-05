The action-packed movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will star Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff; the actors have shared a first peek from the movie.

Tiger and Akshay posted a picture of their outfit to their Instagram account. In the photos, the two were seen engaging in some intense action sequences.

The pair shared the images along with the movie’s release date. On Eid 2024, “See you in the theatres.”

After working with Hrithik Roshan on the action film War, Tiger is now partnering with Akshay on the comedy-drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The movie was reportedly shot in a number of places, including the United Arab Emirates, Scotland, London, and India, and is expected to be one of the biggest action blockbusters of 2024.

The action-packed movie’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar, is ecstatic for the public to see it in theatres.

He continued, “I am delighted to be a vital part of such a significant franchise. It was challenging and fun to incorporate all the amusing aspects into this mass entertainer for the public since Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very dear to the audience’s hearts. On top of this, having set its release for EID 2024, it will undoubtedly be a pleasure for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!”

Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan are the producers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.