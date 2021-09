ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi has tested positive for coronavirus and has quarantined herself.

In a tweet uploaded on Thursday, Samina Alvi said that she was tested positive for the Covid-19 the day before.

“I have a little bit of weakness but Alhamdulillah doing well otherwise. Request all to keep me in your prayers please,” she announced in the tweet.

It is pertinent to note that President Arif Alvi also had tested positive for Covid-19 in March this year.