Apple recently announced the iPhone 15s, and while there are some welcome changes, there are also some missed opportunities.

Design

The iPhone 15s features a new design with a lighter weight and slimmer bezels. The titanium housing is also a welcome change, as it is more durable and less likely to show fingerprints.

Ports

Apple has finally embraced USB-C with the iPhone 15s, which is a major improvement over the Lightning port. USB-C is more widely used, so it will be easier to find compatible accessories.

Chip

The iPhone 15s are powered by the new A17 Pro chip, which offers significant performance improvements over the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14s. This will be especially noticeable in demanding tasks like gaming and video editing.

Camera

The iPhone 15s have a new 48-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor. This should result in better photos in low-light conditions. The Pro Max model also gets a new 5x telephoto lens, which is a significant upgrade over the 3x telephoto lens on the regular Pro model.

Battery

Unfortunately, there is no improvement to the battery life of the iPhone 15s. This is disappointing, as many users were hoping for longer battery life.

Pricing

The iPhone 15s starts at the same price as the iPhone 14s. This is a bit disappointing, as many users were hoping for a price decrease.

Overall, the iPhone 15s are a decent upgrade over the iPhone 14s. However, there are some missed opportunities, such as the lack of improved battery life and the absence of a high-refresh-rate display on the regular models.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the iPhone 15s:

Pros:

Lighter weight

Slimmer bezels

USB-C port

A17 Pro chip

Improved camera system

New 5x telephoto lens on Pro Max model

Cons:

No improvement to battery life

Same starting price as iPhone 14s

No high-refresh-rate display on regular models

Who should buy the iPhone 15s?

The iPhone 15s are a good option for users who are looking for a significant performance upgrade over the iPhone 14s. The new A17 Pro chip and improved camera system are both major improvements. However, if you are looking for a phone with a longer battery life or a high-refresh-rate display, you may want to consider waiting for the next generation of iPhones.