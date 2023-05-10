The first image of the former prime minister was released after Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), being dramatically apprehended from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day earlier.

A temporary accountability court for his case has been established up in Islamabad’s Police Lines, where the 70-year-old is seen in the photo sitting on a chair.

In connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, Rangers agents detained the former cricketer-turned-politician yesterday.

In his first statements to the court since being hauled into custody, the former premier, who was deposed last year by the first-ever successful no-confidence vote, said that he received the arrest warrant after being transferred to the NAB’s Rawalpindi office.