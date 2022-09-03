Recently, Amitabh Bachchan posted the first image from his much-anticipated film GoodBye on social media.

On Saturday morning, the Piku actor posted a poster for his forthcoming comedy-drama on Instagram, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and himself dressed as characters.

In the poster, Rashmika was shown flying a kite while holding the kite spool and gazing up at the sky behind the Pink star.

The most precious moments are spent with family, a 79-year-old captioned the image.

The venerable actor said, “Their feeling persists when no one is around.”The new film is scheduled to make its national premiere on October 7 in theatres, the Black star added.

After this post, Abhishek Bachchan put heart-shaped emoticons in the comments section.

After spending the previous nine days in isolation, Big B, who tested negative for covid this week, began to work on the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 sets on Thursday morning.

In addition to Goodbye, the Brahmastra and The Intern director Ayan Mukerji films will also include the Filmfare Award winner.