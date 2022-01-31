By Gul Nayab

GILGIT/ISLAMABAD: The two-day-long first-ever winter sports festival aiming at exploring avenues of winter sports and tourism in Yasin valley concluded at Shahi Bagh Yasin here on Monday.

The festival was organized by Yasin Winter Sports Club with the support of the local community and civil society members where around twelve teams including eight males and four females from District Ghizer participated. The event was kicked off after the district administration canceled the famous Khalti frozen lake festival owing to weather conditions and its effect on the strength of ice over the lake and the risk involved.

The cancelation of the festival irked the residents of the Ghizer district who took on the social networking sites to express their grief and anger towards the administration and the political leadership.

Meanwhile, the good news from the Shahi Bagh of Taus Yasin heated up the temperature of the netizens which was visible on Twitter with #YasinWinterSportsFestival trending with mesmerizing pictures and videos showing youngsters showing patience for the festival.

Yasin: A little girl is goalkeeping in an ice hockey game during Yasin Winter Sports Festival

The snowy Chumarkhn valley of Yasin was throng by people belonging to all age groups from across Ghizer District and other parts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Traditional dance and musical performances were also displayed on the occasion along with different sports activities.

Talking about the objectives of the event, President Yasin Winter Sports Club Shah Rahim said that in terms of winter sports and tourism, there are numerous opportunities in Yasin which need to be worked on and this festival is also a link in the same chain.

Referring to the commencement of winter sports activities in Yasin, he said that it started with a water tank for which Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Winter Sports Federation had provided ten pairs of shoes on a trial base. ‘We were provided eight to ten pairs of winter sports shoes on trail base so we started training a few interested individuals in a frozen water tank,’ said the president, adding that initially four female and sixteen male players were registered with the club.

Rahim further said that civil society members’ cooperation and parents’ interest made it possible for them to form a winter sports club in the region which they named Yasin Winter Sports Club.

The president said after finalizing the Yasin Winter Club, the children were also imparted vocational training and two separate teams of boys and girls were formed who also participated in district and provincial level competitions.

Yasin: An aerial view of Winter Sports Festival held at Shahi Bagh Chumarakhn Taus.

He said that this year more than twenty girls and over seventy boys were admitted to the club who were trained and they also participated in the national level ice hockey competition held in Golkan Gojal.

Regarding the benefits of the festival and its impact on society, he said that the lack of constructive and healthy activities has led to growing frustration in society which is giving rise to evils like crime and suicide. Festivals like this are essential to eradicate these evils, to increase the interaction between the people, and to show the soft image of Yasin to the guests coming from outside. ‘When people from Pakistan and abroad also see these activities, their interest will increase and they will turn to this region, and thus this region will also be on the path of development,’ he added.

Talking about the role of the administration and the government, he said that although there was no financial support from them, however, the AKYSB has contributed its share and the rest of the arrangements are self-help. He also expressed the hope that the fund, which was earmarked for the Khalti Festival, could be released for Yasin, as alternatively best festival is being held here.

Referring to the role of political elders, he said that they fully participated in the festival as a host which was a welcoming thing.