The US administration is holding direct talks with Hamas for the first time, with the aim of freeing the hostages and ending the war on a permanent basis.

Israeli media, citing two sources with knowledge of the direct talks between the US and Hamas, claimed that Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Buehler, is leading the talks.

Axios, a digital platform, said that the talks have been taking place in Doha in recent weeks and that no other agreement has been reached.

In January, senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk publicly said that the terror group was ready to talk to the Trump administration.

The Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was planning to meet with the Qatari prime minister in Doha by the end of this week.

However, the meeting was suspended due to the lack of significant progress in the hostage talks.

The report added that the US had also consulted with Israel about the possibility of engaging in talks with Hamas.

The US designated Hamas as a terrorist group in 1997 and has never held direct talks with it since.

Hamas is currently holding an American hostage in Gaza, Eden Alexander, who is believed to be still alive.

Hamas also holds the bodies of American-Israeli hostages Ete Chan, Gad Hagai, Judy Weinstein and Omar Neutra.

The US and Hamas declined to immediately comment when contacted about direct talks.