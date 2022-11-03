Wazirabad (Daily the patriot) During the real freedom march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, direct firing was fired at the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which the top leadership of PTI including Imran Khan was injured.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was standing on the container along with other leaders while leading the real freedom march, when he was directly fired upon, which injured Imran Khan and other people, including Senator Faisal Javed. . There are reports of Imran Khan being shot on both legs, after which Imran Khan was shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore.

Imran Khan has also reportedly been injured in the firing near the container, but he is safe and has been shifted to an unknown location, while the long march has also been announced. Claimed by private TV channels. It is being said that Imran Khan has allegedly been shot in the leg. The police have arrested the alleged shooter.

Several people have been injured due to the firing near the container, while the important leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf on top of the container also came under the fire and were injured, including Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chatta and others. Fawad Chaudhry issued a statement from the container. He said that there has been a premeditated assassination attack on Imran Khan, dozens of our people have been injured but no one has lost their lives. This is not the first time that a popular leader of Pakistan has been assassinated. Attack on Khan is an attack on Pakistan, blood of our children and leader has been shed, we will take revenge for it, our leader has been attacked with guns, whoever is behind him, open your ears and listen, we will take revenge for him. Our friends have been shot, Ahmad Chatha is seriously injured, here our Faisal Javed is also seriously injured, MPA Sahib has also been shot, but Imran Khan has been shot, he targeted the chest, two people. By holding the gun down, he has been saved.

Attack on Imran Khan, ISPR issued a statement

According to private TV Express News, Imran Khan’s container was moving towards Kachhari in Wazirabad when a man appeared from inside the street who was wearing a bulletproof jacket, after which the firing started suddenly. The people on the container were also injured by bullets, the container was stopped as soon as the firing started, there was a stampede among the people participating in the march. As a result of the firing, there are reports of several people injured who were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Police say that there was firing on Imran Khan’s convoy near Kachhari Chowk, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was injured by a bullet in the leg, Police further say that the suspect who fired was arrested, the suspect was arrested and unknown. Moved to the location.

Was the shooting from a pistol or an automatic weapon? Statements of eyewitnesses and PTI leaders, including the youth who stopped the attacker, raised new questions