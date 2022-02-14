DUBAI: A fire broke out at a military base in western Iran on Monday, but there were no casualties, media affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council reported.

“On Monday morning, a fire broke out in a stockroom where motor oil and other flammable materials were stored in one of the support bases of the Revolutionary Guards in the Mahidasht region of Kermanshah province, causing damage to an industrial shed,” Nour news reported.

The fire was put out by rescuers, and teams have been dispatched to the support base to investigate the cause of the incident.