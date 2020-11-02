LAHORE: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was removed as information minister Punjab on Monday; however, he will retain his charge of the colonies department, while Firdous Ashiq Awan will become Chief Minister Punjab’s special assistant and is set to take charge of the information ministry, said a notification.Firdous Awan had previously served as the Prime Minister’s special assistant on information.The notifications issued for the removal and appointment have been issued by the Punjab government.Two other Punjab’s ministers including Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam and Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich were also stripped of their portfolios.This is the second time that the minister has been removed from his portfolio after the Punjab government reappointed Chohan as the provincial information minister in 2019. He had to resign as the information minister in March over his anti-Hindu remarks. TLTP