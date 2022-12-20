LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to cover the cost of cancer treatment for veteran actor Firdous Jamal.

Recently, it was reported that PM Shehbaz had called the multi-talented actor and wished him a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire country. In the telephone conversation, he also provided additional assurances that the government would cover the cost of his cancer treatment.

Hamza Firdous, the son of Firdous Jamal, thanked PM Sharif for his kind gesture in an Instagram post.

Hamza recently broke the heartbreaking news that his father would be receiving cancer treatment at the Shaukat Khanum hospital. Additionally, he asked that his supporters pray for his father.

Mr. Jamal is well-known in Pakistan and has worked on numerous radio, stage, and television projects. His career began in the 1970s with the drama Badnami Dey Toway. His roles in “Saahil,” “Dhoop Deewar,” “Ruswaiyan,” and “Sayeeban Sheeshay Ka” are just a few of his noteworthy performances.

In 1996, Firdous Jamal was also honoured with the Pride of Performance Award for his work in the entertainment sector.