Cancer has recently been discovered in actor Firdous Jamal. His eldest son, actor Hamza Firdous, posted on social media to confirm the news. He said the Mehboob actor would shortly begin treatment.

On Sunday, Hamza posted a photo of himself and his father on Instagram to communicate the bad news. He wrote, “My father is receiving cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

“Life, I realise. But there’s no need to fear because his family and all of his closest friends, coworkers, admirers, and well-wishers are here for him “Added he.

The actor from Seerat indicated that Firdous had a good chance of success. “He became an actor against all odds. Here’s to another battle but happily the odds are in his favour.He said, begging with people to pray for his recovery, “He will come out stronger.

In your prayers, kindly keep him and us in mind.

Firdous had his acting debut in the middle of the 1970s with the Hindko play Badnami Dey Toway. Since then, he has participated in hundreds of television, stage, and radio productions.

His major roles include Sayeeban Sheeshay ka, Man Chale Ka Sauda, Mehboob, Pagal Ahmeq Bewakoof, Saahil, Piyari, Dhoop Deewar, and Ruswaiyan. The Waris actor appeared in close to 50 movies overall.

For his noteworthy achievements in show business, Firdous was given the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1986.