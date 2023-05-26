Firdous Ashiq Awan, a well-known politician, cut ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan on Friday over May 9 vandalism.

Since the government initiated a crackdown against the party in response to the violent protests that had erupted on May 9 following Imran Khan’s arrest, the announcements of leaving the PTI have continued to come in. The top civil and military leadership strongly condemned the PTI supporters’ attacks on different public properties, including military sites, during the protests.

The former provincial minister stated during a press conference that Imran Khan’s agenda had turned against the country and that the two cannot coexist.

Awan said that attempts to stage the May 9 riots were coordinated at Zaman Park, saying “I have never witnessed such incidents during my 22 years in politics.”

She continued that the conspiracy’s sole goal was to delegitimize institutions and placate foreign powers.