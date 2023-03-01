Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and 21 other PTI figures are accused by police of damaging the courthouse on Wednesday.

When the courthouse was under attack by vandals, Mr. Khan has previously appeared in court cases involving terrorism, attempted murder, Toshakhana, and illegal finance.

Murad Saeed, Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, Hammad Azhar, Raja Basharat, and another 250 PTI activists were named in the First Information Report (FIR), according to the police.

According to the Complaint, Mr. Khan arrived at the compound with a large group of irate PTI activists who then intimidated law enforcement and other security personnel, vandalised property, and smashed CCTV cameras. Several cases for causing confusion at the courthouse and the Islamabad High Court have been filed (IHC).

The police had previously filed a terrorist case, but the PTI head and other leaders had not been named, according to reports. The chaos-makers in Islamabad’s judicial complex would be charged, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Hours after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for Mr. Khan in the Toshakhana case due to his repeated failure to appear in court, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted temporary bail to him until March 9 in the Toshakhana case. On the other hand, a banking court authorised PTI leader Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail in the case involving forbidden funds, and an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital granted temporary bail to him in a case involving rallies outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).