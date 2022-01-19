LAHORE: Taro Techn­ologies, a Lahore-based emerging Fintech startup, has secured $3.5 million in pre-seed funding through a combination of strategic partnerships and angel investors to launch a Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) venture in Pakistan.

As part of their pre-seed round, the company has partnered with Dubai-based Cashew Payments — a BNPL leader in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — to accelerate its 2022 Q1 launch and growth.

“This partnership will enable us to be an established player straight out of the gate. Moreover, our collaboration with Cashew provides critical insights into risk, merchant acquisition, operations, and customer retention,” said Mustafa Khan, CEO of Taro Technologies on Tuesday.

“This partnership has put a Pakistani company on the global tech map for online instant financing solutions,” he added.