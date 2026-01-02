Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving the highest tax collection in the country’s history in December 2025 and directed officials to further increase tax revenues.

He described the performance as clear evidence of the success of the government’s fiscal reform agenda, improved tax compliance, effective enforcement, and digital reforms.

Addressing FBR field formations via video link, the finance minister said significant progress had been made over the past 18 months, resulting in highly encouraging revenue figures for December 2025. He noted that the digitization of the economy, promotion of cashless transactions, and a strong enforcement strategy without disrupting business activity were now delivering practical and sustainable results.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that the FBR collected Rs1,427.1 billion in taxes in December 2025, achieving 99 percent of the monthly target of Rs1,446 billion. This marked the highest-ever tax collection for the month of December in any year, reflecting improved compliance and effective enforcement.

According to the briefing, the Inland Revenue Service also demonstrated strong performance, collecting Rs1,308 billion against a target of Rs1,310 billion, achieving 99.8 percent of its goal.

Figures showed a 59 percent increase in tax collection in December compared to November, when revenues stood at Rs898 billion, rising to Rs1,427.1 billion in December.

The briefing further revealed that income tax collection recorded the highest growth at 107 percent, increasing from Rs402 billion in November to Rs831.5 billion in December. Sales tax collection rose by 25 percent to Rs403.7 billion, while federal excise duty increased by 6 percent to Rs72.8 billion.

Customs duty collection also saw a 15 percent increase, reaching Rs118.9 billion.

It was highlighted during the briefing that continuous monitoring by the FBR Board and the Ministry of Finance’s reform strategy indicate clear progress toward stronger tax compliance, improved enforcement, and institutional accountability. The briefing emphasized that enhanced compliance and effective enforcement are the only sustainable ways to reduce the tax burden on the formal sector.

The finance minister urged FBR field formations to further intensify their efforts and work harder to deepen and broaden the tax net. He expressed confidence that the FBR team, through its professional expertise, dedication, and effective enforcement, would play a key role in achieving this important national objective.