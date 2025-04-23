WASHINGTON– Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has thanked the World Bank for approving the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan.During the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, the FM met with Vice President for South Asia at the World Bank Mr. Martin Raiser.

In the meeting, Aurangzeb expressed his gratitude for the approval of the 10-year CPF for Pakistan.He also thanked the WB for its cooperation in economic reforms, digitisation, and the energy sector.On this occasion, the finance minister underscored the need for swift implementation of the CPF and early finalisation of completed projects in specific sectors.