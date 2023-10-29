Due to last day’s protest in Lahore against non-payment of salaries, the arrival and departure of 5 passenger trains to Karachi has been severely affected: Spokesman

After the national airline PIA, the financial crisis has also started to rise in Pakistan Railways.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, the arrival and departure of 5 passenger trains to Karachi has been severely affected due to the protest in Lahore yesterday against the non-payment of salaries.

Railway spokesperson said that due to a delay in arrival from Lahore to Karachi, some trains running from Karachi will depart with delay today October 28, 2023.

According to the spokesman, 33 Up Pak Business Express will depart at 10:40 PM instead of 4 PM, 7 Up Tezgam Express will depart at 9 PM instead of 5:30 PM and 145 Up Sukkur Express will depart at 11 PM instead of 11 PM. will depart at 10:00 pm while all other trains will depart at their scheduled times.