The Ministry of Finance has decided to release 30 billion rupees to PSO during this week.

According to Finance Ministry sources, Rs 5 billion has been released to SNGPL for payments to PSOs.

Sources of the Ministry of Finance say that the remaining 25 billion rupees will be released this week in the form of subsidies to domestic consumers and fertilizer plants.

Decision to cancel privatization of Nandipur and Guddu Power Plant

Sources say that SNGPL will immediately pay Rs 30 billion to the PSO as soon as it is received, the subsidy to Ghoilo consumers and fertilizer plants is included in the budget allocation.

According to Finance Ministry sources, the federal cabinet will decide next week to give two power plants to PSO to reduce the revolving debt.