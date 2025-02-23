Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s statement regarding taxes on the salaried class has come to light. While talking to the media in Lahore, he said that thanks to God, the country is experiencing economic stability, the stock market is going up.

He said that the currency is also stable and the policy rate has also been reduced, the foundation of our economy has been laid, now we have to move towards sustainable development.

The Finance Minister said that he has started meeting businessmen even before the budget, he is also working on reforms in the FBR, the salaried class is burdened by taxes, he will think about reducing the burden on the salaried class in the upcoming budget.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the tax system has improved, taxes have also improved in real estate, speculation will not be allowed in the real estate sector, he is working to support the construction industry.

The Finance Minister said that meetings were held with everyone in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Washington, there is no discontent overseas, the exchange rate in the country has reached 35 million dollars, and the Roshan Digital Account has also increased more than before.

In response to a question, the Finance Minister said that the private sector will take the country forward.