ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has taken an important decision to reduce the country’s outstanding debt and appointed Umar M. Khan as Advisor on Debt Management in the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification in this regard, stating that his appointment has been made from April 9, which is effective immediately.

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Umar M. Khan is a senior expert with extensive experience of more than 25 years in the banking sector, who has played a key role in private sector lending, strategic and economic analysis as well as operational performance.

In this regard, it was stated that his services have been very important for achieving rapid growth and sustainable economic improvement, he has deep expertise in strategic and economic analysis, planning, stakeholder relations, government relations and regulatory affairs.

The Ministry of Finance said that in addition, his knowledge of global markets, strategic management, and cross-border lending is also valuable, while he has practical experience in emerging economies.