Islamabad: The proposal to present the federal budget for the new financial year on June 10 has come out.

According to sources, the Finance Ministry is finalizing the budget preparations and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget on June 10.

Proposal to present the federal budget for the next fiscal year between June 7 and 9

The proposed increase in the upcoming federal development budget will be approved by the National Economic Council

According to sources, IMF conditions are being included in the budget.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had a meeting with Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani, in which the Finance Minister briefed the Acting President on the preparation of a people-friendly budget.

In the meeting with the Acting President, the Finance Minister also informed about the government’s measures to control inflation.