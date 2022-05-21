<!-- wp:image {"width":780,"height":738} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62882bf7783d6.jpg" alt="Rishi Sunak" width="780" height="738"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: British Finance Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Rishi Sunak<\/a> became on Friday the first high-profile British politician to make the\u00a0Sunday Times\u00a0Rich List, weeks after his family\u2019s tax arrangements attracted controversy and amid a cost-of-living crisis.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sunak and his Indian wife Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded the IT behemoth Infosys, made the annual list for the first time with their joint 730 million ($911 million, 861 million euros) fortune.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The bulk of their wealth is believed to come from Murty\u2019s 690-million stake in Infosys, but Sunak also had a highly lucrative career in finance before entering politics in 2015. The listing, which started in 1989, this year estimates the minimum wealth of Britain\u2019s 250 richest people or families, and features far fewer <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Russian<\/a> billionaires due to Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sunak\u2019s inclusion comes a month after it was revealed that his wife was sheltered from paying tax on foreign earnings to his Treasury dep\u00ada\u00adrtment after claiming so-called non-domiciled status.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The \u201cnon-dom\u201d scheme has become controversial in recent years, particularly now that Britons face tax rises and the cost-of-living crisis, with some opposition parties calling for its abolition.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It has been estimated Murty\u2019s non-dom status could have saved her <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">20 million <\/a>in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Soon after the revelations emerged, she announced she would start paying UK tax on \u201call worldwide income\u201d, noting that she did not want her tax affairs to be a \u201cdistraction\u201d for her husband.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->