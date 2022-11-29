The Message Yourself feature of WhatsApp for iOS and Android is now rolling out to live versions after spending so much time in beta.

Message Yourself allows you to send messages to yourself, as the name suggests. The messages in this conversation with yourself are exclusively for your eyes, but otherwise it functions just like any other chat.

This can be used to communicate files, documents, links, etc. between different devices or to save essential information for later use. For instance, if you send a link to yourself on your phone and then connect into WhatsApp Web on your laptop, the link will appear there as well.

Since its initial introduction to the beta version in October, WhatsApp has been testing this functionality. It has been available on other platforms like Telegram and Slack since the beginning. In the past, people have been able to get around its absence by removing members from a group in order to start a private conversation for themselves, but now the procedure ought to go much more quickly.

More features on the way

In related news, WhatsApp is currently developing a number of new small features. Some of these are currently accessible to some users in the beta version, so it won’t be long until they appear in the live version.

One of them would be a minor change to group conversations, where participants’ profile images would now appear next to their chat messages. You will soon be able to forward messages and images with captions using the app.