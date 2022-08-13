Barcelona was allowed to sign fresh entrants Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, & Raphinha on Friday before their Liga debut against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Jules Kounde, a French defender, is still not formally accepted with La Liga.

Barcelona has spent 153 million euros alone on transfer fees to bolster their team, with Lewandowski from Bayern Munich being the most significant addition.

Barcelona needed to swiftly generate money in order to be able to invest in signings and, more importantly, to register new players. The team had to adhere to rigorous expenditure guidelines in order to meet La Liga’s financial requirements.

Earlier on Friday, Barcelona paid Orpheus Media 100 million euros for another portion of their “Barca Studios” media production facility.

Barcelona has previously paid US investment group Sixth Street 400 million euros for 25% of its domestic broadcast rights for the following 25 years.