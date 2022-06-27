LEEDS: After the in-form Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell once more frustrated the hosts on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley on Sunday, New Zealand was bowled for 326, giving England a target of 296 to win.

As Mitchell and Blundell continued their stellar series performance and batted through the first session after resuming on 168-5, England’s momentum acquired by capturing three wickets late on the third day appeared to be going away in the morning.

Before Mitchell and Blundell finished their half-centuries after lunch, New Zealand successfully played the early swing in blustery circumstances.

Before Mitchell (56) was removed by Potts with a similar delivery that banged him on the pads, Blundell first escaped a lbw call after the batsman reviewed the call.

As spinner Jack Leach grabbed centre stage and picked up five wickets in an innings for the second time in the game, raising his overall numbers for left-arm spinners to 10-166, the review this time went in England’s favour.

Tim Southee was dismissed by the spinner before Michael Bracewell (9) attempted to drive Leach for one too many sixes, hitting Zak Crawley on the deep midwicket boundary.

Trent Boult was the last to go, bowled by Leach, leaving Blundell stranded on 88 not out. Neil Wagner was also out when replacement wicketkeeper Sam Billings clutched to a catch with his knees.

Leach became the first England spinner to take two five-wicket hauls in a home Test since Derek Underwood in 1974 when the final five wickets fell for 52 runs.