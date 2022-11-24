Automatic account deactivation difficulties for sellers worldwide, including Pakistan, have been handled by Amazon. Amazon informed vendors that their accounts would no longer be deleted without their consent, but they were still required to implement account health regulations correctly.

For sellers around the world, the introduction of Amazon’s new “Account Health Rating” policy is welcome news. According to the aforementioned policy, sellers must maintain an account health rating of at least 250; however, if it drops below that level, sellers are given an additional 10 days to raise their rating.

Sellers’ accounts won’t be immediately deleted, according to Amazon, if they fall short of the required health rating. Instead, they will only receive an email warning, and if they still don’t comply with Amazon’s requirements, their accounts will be deactivated.

Amazon hopes that by introducing this policy, it will not only relax seller requirements and rules but also restore any lost trust brought on by rising economic anxiety and weak sales growth.

With a goal to “do more with less,” similar to other tech behemoths like Meta, Spotify, Twitters, etc., Amazon began firing employees in its device sector on the same day as this news broke.

The United States and Canada are now the only countries with the new Account Health Rating policy in place; however, additional nations will soon follow suit. We’ll probably have to wait until next year, while the exact date of its implementation in Pakistan is unknown.

It’s important to note that in August of this year, Amazon terminated 13,000 accounts in Pakistan and designated Mian Chanu and Sahiwal in Punjab as “red zones” for fraud. There was evidence of deception among the sellers operating in these regions.