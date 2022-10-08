As part of a final caution, Prince Harry has been advised not to carry on with his royal assassinations.

This assertion was made by foreign policy specialist Nile Gardiner in an interview with Express UK.

The British public has lost tolerance for them, and Meghan in particular is a highly disliked figure, Gardiner said in his opening statement.

Harry would lose any respect that was left at the drop of a hat.

“Any chance of a royal reconciliation would be destroyed by the publication of a book that criticizes the royal family. It would tear down relationships, be incredibly damaging, and Harry would become an absolute outcast.

Harry should rescind his book, which is sure to be quite divisive and might be very critical of the Royal Family.

Harry should rescind his book, which is sure to be quite divisive and might be very critical of the Royal Family.

Harry should do the right thing and pull his book from publication, especially in light of the Queen’s passing because that would be extremely disrespectful. It is sure to be a very highly charged book.