Karachi: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that fifty new parks are being built in the city, development works are in the process of completion, the towns of the West District were facing water shortage, to meet this shortage, a 100 MGD water canal has been dug from the Hub River.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed these views while inaugurating the newly constructed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Family Park in UC-5 Rashidabad Baldia Town. On this occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party leaders, town and UC chairmen, members and local leaders of the party were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we are working without discrimination in all seven districts of Karachi, we will continuously complete development projects for the people of Karachi, if the people of Baldia Town have trusted us, we will fulfill their trust.

He said that the construction of the fifty new parks that were announced, the inauguration of this park is a link to my announcement, there used to be garbage on the park site, today there is greenery in this place, this is the vision of the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto, a few days from now, they are going to build a football ground on Maripur Road, the tender for this ground has also been done, everyone can see the work being done, today the Karachi Metropolitan Municipality is working, whereas in the past, there was a cry for authority, former Mayor Waseem Akhtar only used to come to the media and throw files.

He said that every citizen wants everything to be available in front of their house, due to which encroachments are established, traffic jams occur in which all citizens get stuck, we should boycott the stall owners, according to the law, the confiscated stalls have to be returned within fifteen days, when we return the stalls, these same stalls are put up again because they know that people will shop from their stalls.

He said that this 20,000 square foot park also provides recreational facilities for children. It is a backward area, but the PPP’s vision is that we have to provide local government facilities in every corner of Karachi.