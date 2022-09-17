Although Chile and Peru attempted to have Ecuador withdrawn from the World Cup on Friday, Ecuador will face Qatar in the tournament’s opening match. FIFA turned down their appeal.

The allegation concerned defender Byron Castillo, who appeared in eight of Ecuador’s World Cup qualifying matches.

The Chilean Football Federation (FFCH) claimed that Castillo, who represents Leon in Mexico, was actually born in Colombia in July 1995 as opposed to Playas, Ecuador in November 1998, and that there was proof of this.

A fake birth certificate, a fraudulent declaration of age, and a fictitious nationality were allegedly used, according to the FFCH.

FIFA’s Appeal Committee upheld the Disciplinary Committee’s earlier decision following a hearing on Thursday.

According to FIFA, “the player was to be deemed as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality” based on the documentation provided.

Castillo had refused to show up for the hearing, and the FFCH responded angrily.

“Football’s future, as well as the legitimacy of the institution, are both dim right now.

A footballer who helped Ecuador qualify for the FIFA World Cup admitted to the football world that he was actually born in Colombia and that he obtained an Ecuadorian passport by providing fake information.

It makes sense why he declined to attend the FIFA hearing “said Jorge Yunge, general secretary of FFCH.

There is still time for Chile or Peru to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the first game on November 20.